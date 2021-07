El entrenador de la NFL, Greg Knapp, muere después de ser atropellado por un automóvil

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the Tokyo Olympics get underway, it has been no easy road for athletes who have had to navigate through uncertainty and delays. The world has watched and waited for this moment, but so have Olympians of games past.

As excited as fans are to watch athletes represent the United States, and see the best of the spirit of competition, local Olympians like Brooke Bennett believe this will be an Olympics like none other before.