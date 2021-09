“El béisbol es divertido” el jugador de los Rays Brett Phillips y su esposa crean una nueva línea de ropa

TAMPA (WFLA) - A month before Gabby Petito was officially reported missing, Utah police say they were called to investigate an incident involving the 22-year-old North Port woman and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, according to a report from the Moab Police Department.

According to the incident report obtained by WFLA, Moab police officers were called to a co-op for the report of a "domestic problem" on Aug. 12 after a witness saw the couple get into an argument. Police say they spoke with Petito and Laundrie, who told officers Laundrie had tried to "create distance" after the argument by telling Petito to go take a walk and calm down.