‘Déjalo jugar’: El entrenador de fútbol de la USF, Jeff Scott, sobre la competencia de mariscales de campo

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus Springs Middle School teacher has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Members of the Tactical Impact United searched the home of Jeffrey Scott Brake, 52, of Dunnellon Monday, finding opioids and methamphetamine in an RV on the property.