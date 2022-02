Con mas de 200 fichajes y VAR, arranca liga de Argentina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eleven years after then-Governor Rick Scott sold Florida's executive aircraft because he owned his own private jet, the state legislature is looking to buy at least three new planes for use by leaders and lawmakers.

Now a U.S. senator, Rick Scott (R-Florida) isn't making budget decisions for how the state transports its executives. As governor, he was already a multimillionaire and simply owned his own jet. Compared to Sen. Scott, Florida's current governor is not independently wealthy. He does not own his own plane, so the state had to find and purchase a new one. Scott is still one of the wealthiest U.S. senators.