Causa de la muerte de Jean Ramirez: el receptor del bullpen de los Rays se suicidó, dice el médico forense

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly $245 million and more than 4,000 bridges in Florida—That's the investment and impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over the next five years in the Sunshine state. The federal government said the big funding push for bridges is only going to help about 15,000 structures across the nation, making Florida home to almost 30% of the program's targeted bridges for repair.

As of 2021, Florida has 12,595 bridges across the state. A report from the Florida Department of Transportation said there were 279 built through the 1930s. Most of Florida's bridges were built between the 1960s and 1970s, before bridge building slowed down. The state's oldest bridges have had the most time to build up damage, making the funding crucial for sustainable infrastructure.