Calvin Ridley suspendido por la temporada 2022 por apostar en juegos de la NFL

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — March comes in like a lion, as the saying goes, and it's true again for rent increases in Tampa Bay. After a couple of months of slight decreases in how much rent hikes were hitting, the cost of housing is again spiking in Tampa.

Across the Tampa Bay area, rent and other housing prices increased, sometimes by hundreds of dollars. It's a refrain we've heard and experienced before. Months of increases for fuel, food, and homes, due to an inflation spike that just won't quit.