Brady llega a 700 pases de touchdown en victoria de los Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) - It's a program that many in the Tampa Bay area rely on to keep food on the table. But a local mom told 8 On Your Side when her SNAP benefits didn't arrive, it put her entire family at risk of going hungry.

The family's mother, who has fallen on hard times, did not want 8 On Your Side to reveal their identity. But still, she says she wanted to share her story to warn neighbors who rely on these nutrition assistance benefits.