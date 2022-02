Demandan a Snoop Dogg por agresión sexual justo antes del Super Bowl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County teacher is in critical condition one day after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Anclote High School.

Ciara McKeon, 28, of Lutz, is not expected to make it, according to a family member who spoke with 8 On Your Side. McKeon is a physical education teacher at the school and also coaches girls tennis.