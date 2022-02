Curtis Reeves declarado no culpable de todos los cargos en el tiroteo mortal en el cine

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- Curtis Reeves, the man who shot and killed Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014 was found not guilty on all charges Friday night.

After over three hours of deliberation, a six-person jury returned to the courtroom Friday evening and delivered its verdict. Reeves was acquitted on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery of Chad Oulson's wife Nicole.