Muere de COVID sonero cubano Adalberto Álvarez

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) - A Sarasota County elementary school was briefly placed on a limited lockdown Tuesday after police say an "irate parent" who was upset with the school's mask policy threatened the assistant principal in a phone call.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ashton Elementary School in Sarasota. According to a police report released by the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, the school's assistant principal "frantically" ran to the school resources officer and requested the department's police chief respond to the school for an irate parent.