Cuba acusa a EEUU de estar detrás de marcha opositora

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - Residents in a St. Petersburg community are stressed out over being forced out of their homes with no place to go. Now, residents claim one of their neighbors died while moving.

At the beginning of the month, residents learned they had until the end of October to move out of the Stanton Apartments, located off 3rd Street, to make way for a planned expansion of the Cordova Inn hotel.