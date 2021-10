“Cristóbal Colón demostró coraje, determinación y perserverancia”, tuiteó Gobernador Ron DeSantis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health asked for an increase to their more than $3 billion budget at a late afternoon Florida House committee meeting Monday. The request comes months after the state budget for the fiscal year was finalized, and after the department received more than $3 billion in federal grants, which effectively doubled their budget during the pandemic.

During the Health Care Appropriations subcommittee meeting, the DOH representative making the request didn't mention COVID-19 once, though the pandemic has led to federal grants that have effectively more than doubled their budget for the current fiscal year.