COVID-19: Juez de la Florida deja sin efecto prohibición de uso obligatorio de máscaras en las escuelas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A meat vending machine outside of the Boozy Pig butcher shop and restaurant in Tampa is offering up fresh cuts, Italian sausage and more meaty snacks 24/7 in Tampa.

Growing up, owner Andrew Tambuzzo learned to make Italian sausage from his paternal grandfather, who owned a small grocery store in Ybor City. He would help his mom's side of the family make sausage when he was out of school on summer break or for Christmas.