Coronavirus: Taco Bus thanks first responders with hundreds of meals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taco Bus is showing its appreciation for first responders in Tampa next week by donating hundreds of meals to the Tampa Police Department.

On Monday, the taco chain us bringing 300 meals to the Tampa Police Department headquarters in downtown Tampa.

On Thursday, they will deliver around 100 meals to Police Department Communications staff.

The officers will get an individually packaged container with 2 chicken tacos, chips and salsa and bottled water courtesy of Express Beverage of Tampa.

“We cannot thank the Tampa Police Department enough for everything they are doing to keep us safe during this time.” said Heather Chaudhry, Director of Marketing for Taco Bus. “We continue to get requests for donations and are determined to help as many in our community as we can as there are so many in need. In the last 2 weeks, we have delivered over 1,200 meals to our community.”

Taco Bus is now available for take-out and delivery on UberEats and DoorDash. For more information, visit www.Taco-Bus.com.

