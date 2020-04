El pastor de Louisiana, mientras está bajo arresto domiciliario, nuevamente desafía la orden de coronavirus con el servicio religioso

This photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office shows Tony Spell, who was taken to jail Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, after being arrested by police in Central, Louisiana, on charges including aggravated assault. Officials in Louisiana arrested the pastor, who allegedly drove a bus at a man protesting the pastor’s continued defiance of orders to stay at home to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)