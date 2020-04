Comisionados del condado de Manatee votan para rescindir el toque de queda

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - AdventHealth has set up a drive-through coronavirus testing site at Adventure Island waterpark and will be offering free testing starting Wednesday, April 22.

The tests are intended for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath who meet the criteria for testing as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor's order is not requried for testing. People are encouraged to pre-register to alleviate long wait times.