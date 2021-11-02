Comunidades de la bahía de Tampa votan hoy en 32 contiendas electorales

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Michelin Guide, known for honoring restaurants and chefs across the world with stars, is coming to Florida in a new partnership with Visit Florida, the state's tourism marketing corporation.

As the Michelin Guide continues to expand to cities across the United States, the Sunshine State will see three of its biggest cities join other iconic locales such as New York City, Chicago or Los Angeles. For Florida, Miami, Orlando and Tampa will be the first three cities chosen for the inaugural tourism guide.