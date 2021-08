Comando asalta bancos en ciudad de Brasil; toman rehenes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Tickets are now available for the NFL Kickoff Experience, which will be held on Sept. 9.

The event will begin at noon at Julian B. Lane Park and admission is free, though NFL One Pass is required to reserve a free ticket. The event runs until 11 p.m. but there's plenty for fans to do before the Buccaneers kick off against the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m.