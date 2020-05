Columbia Restaurant Group reabre sus puertas y le hace frente al Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

The wait is over! We’re excited to reopen the original flagship Columbia Restaurant in historic Ybor City today at 11 a.m. offering a streamlined menu of favorites with socially distanced seating and enhanced state and local hygiene practices. We missed you! . Our Columbia Restaurants in Sarasota reopened Monday and our Columbia Café returned at the Tampa Bay History Center on Wednesday. . The Columbia on Sand Key in Clearwater reopens Friday, with the Columbia in St. Augustine returning on Monday. Columbia Celebration reopens on June 1. . For reservations by location: ColumbiaRestaurant.com/Reservations.