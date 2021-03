Cientos de personas muestran su apoyo a la policía de Tampa, la familia del oficial caído Madsen en una vigilia a la luz de las velas

Vigil for @TampaPD Officer Jesse Madsen begins with the singing of Amazing Grace.



His wife and family are seated to the left of the TPD Monument for Fallen Officers.



“There are now 32 names on our monument,” @ChiefDugan says.



Watch live @WFLA:https://t.co/g5673EkCvG pic.twitter.com/7aTNNAIP2h