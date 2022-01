Cientos de migrantes en aislamiento tras dar positivo por COVID-19 en varias instalaciones de ICE

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) -- A Pinellas County man is facing an extortion charge after police say he told a woman she had tested positive for drugs, and that he would keep it quiet in exchange for sexual favors.

Tarpon Springs police arrested 52-year old Christopher Ferguson on Thursday. According to the arrest report, he is the director of operations at the Phoenix Medical Management Clinic on Pinellas Avenue in Tarpon Springs.