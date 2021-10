Chile: comisión de diputados aprueba matrimonio entre parejas del mismo sexo

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Southwest Airlines is trying to get back to normal operations on Tuesday, after having thousands of cancelled flights and hundreds more delayed since last Friday due to operational disruption.

“As we complete efforts to stabilize our network, Southwest expects a more normal operation on Tuesday with approximately 90 system-wide cancellations out of the airline’s almost 3,300 flights scheduled for the day,” said Southwest Airlines in a statement on their website.