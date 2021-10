Casi 1,000 manatíes muertos en Florida este año, funcionarios de vida silvestre piden ayuda

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New filings in the personal bankruptcy case involving the owner of Olympus Pools, James Staten, and his wife, say Olympus owns a 5% stake in Staycation Pools and Spas, another pool business owned by Staten's one-time business partner, Jordan Hidalgo.

Olympus Pools shuttered in July after a series of investigative reports by Better Call Behnken.