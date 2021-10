Cadena de restaurantes envía a personal corporativo para ocupar puestos de cocineros

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Republicans in states across the country are under increasing pressure from members of their own party to audit the 2020 election results — and Florida could soon be one of them.

Fla. Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Lake County) has filed a bill ahead of the 2022 legislative session calling for the governor to "appoint an independent third party to conduct a forensic audit of the general election that took place on November 3, 2020."