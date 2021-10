Búsqueda de Brian Laundrie: la policía hizo “todo lo posible” para vigilarlo antes de su desaparición

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had a close call with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon while trying to help a woman with a flat tire on I-95 in Palm Beach County, according to the FHP.

A video posted by the Florida Highway Patrol's West Palm Beach Twitter shows the trooper, identified as 23-year-old Dominic Alexandre, approach the woman as a pickup truck quickly comes up behind him. However, the trooper managed to get out of the way just before getting hit.