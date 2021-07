¡Buscar! La Estación Espacial Internacional para hacer 2 grandes pases sobre la Bahía de Tampa

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) - There's been a record-breaking number of manatee deaths so far in 2021. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recorded 841 deaths between January 1 and July 2. That number tops the state's all-time annual record from back in 2013.

Scientists blame poor water quality in the Indian River Lagoon. They say the lack of seagrass ultimately took a toll on the state's manatee population.