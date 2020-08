Bruce Arians sobre el deseo de perfección de Brady: "Es una rutina sin parar"

FILE – This Nov. 10, 2019, file photo shows Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wearing a “Crucial Catch” hat before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa, Fla. The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence. The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims.(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)