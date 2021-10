Brian Laundrie: el FBI confirma que los restos encontrados en la reserva Carlton son los de la persona de interés en el caso de Gabby Petito

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Nonprofit organization TRIBE Seminole Heights is once again serving up socially distanced, community-based fun for children and their families this Halloween.

TRIBE is hosting its "Spooky Stroll" on Oct. 30 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the church where the organization is based. It's an event started last year for kids to safely trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween during the pandemic.