Blue Angels volará sobre Tampa el sábado

KEY WEST, FL – MARCH 23: (NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau,the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels perform their precision aerobatics over the Florida Keys during the Southernmost Air Spectacular at Naval Air Station Key West on March 23, 2013, in Key West, Florida. The weekend air show concludes Sunday, March 24, and may mark the the last Blue Angels performance through the end of September 2013 due to sequester budget cuts. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)