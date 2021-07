Barclay Goodrow canjeado a Rangers, Lightning obtiene la selección de séptima ronda

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) -- An 18-year-old Plant City man is charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Polk County after deputies say he turned himself in several hours after the crash.

The alleged crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of SR-60 and Espo Drive in Mulberry. According to deputies, 18-year-old Brock Case was headed west on SR-60 when he hit a 48-year-old Tampa man who was walking in the roadway.