Banda de pop-punk que vende entradas para conciertos de $18 para los vacunados, casi $1,000 para los no vacunados en San Petersburgo

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) - In Lakeland on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to win Florida's lawsuit against the CDC...while at the same time promising to "enforce Florida law" and fine cruise lines that require vaccinated passengers.

Two days after the CDC finally issued approval for the first real cruise from an American port in more than a year, DeSantis said he wasn't budging on a state law that authorizes a $5,000 fine per passenger.