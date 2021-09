Autobuses escolares de Florida pronto podrían tener cámaras para capturar a quienes pasen ilegalmente

PASCO Co. Fla. (WFLA) - Dawn Crowder can be heard writhing in pain in the background of a 911 call, but her symptoms were not enough to prompt even minimal medical care from a paramedic who is now under investigation.

The 61-year-old died only hours following the initial emergency call to Pasco County Fire Rescue after Nathan Register "failed to perform any evaluations or examinations," according to an order report from the Florida Department of Health (DOH).