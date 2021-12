Gobierno de El Salvador publica video revelando impresionante diseño para nuevo Estadio Nacional

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) - Tarpon Springs police officers aren't playing games when it comes to people illegally riding motorized vehicles on city streets and the Pinellas Trail.

The department posted on its Facebook page that the city, "is not an ATV/Motocross park and is not to be treated as such. The department went on to say that it has been receiving complaints from residents about riders whizzing through their neighborhoods.