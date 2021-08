Chile refuerza la vacunación contra el COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) - Larry Kraus saw the email come through on his phone while at work on June 21. He thought it was Chase Bank trying to protect him from identity thieves. But it was the beginning a sophisticated financial ambush.

Busy at work, he didn't notice the email address was not from an official Chase account. He clicked the link, likely downloading malware onto his phone. Then he answered personal information including his address and social security number.