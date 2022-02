Brasil: Deslaves y lluvias torrenciales dejan 38 muertos

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bomb threat was called into the Curtis Peterson Building in Lakeland Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Lakeland Police Department told 8 On Your Side the threat was called in Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Workers were promptly evacuated from the building. Out of an abundance of caution, the police department said it will sweep the building to ensure it is safe for workers to reenter.