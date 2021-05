Bloqueos y protestas azotan ciudad colombiana de Cali

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) - Construction on the re-imagined "Jungle Cruise" ride will be complete this summer at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The news on the Disney Parks Blog, confirmed the attraction's official opening date of July 16 at Disneyland in California, while stopping short of confirming a hard date here in Florida, only saying that "work [will] be completed at Magic Kingdom Park this summer."