Aluvión deja al menos 18 muertos en Quito

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, his colleagues on and off the field made statements about the greatest quarterback of all time.

“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant,” said Head Coach Bruce Arians. “He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons. I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms. Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception. I have a deep appreciation and respect for what he has done for our franchise, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter of life after football.”