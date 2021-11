Agüero, mínimo tres meses fuera por problema cardiaco

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eckerd Connects, the company that was hired to provide foster care services throughout Florida, will no longer serve several Tampa Bay counties.

Eckerd and the Florida Department of Children and Families announced Monday that the company's contracts with Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties will end later this year. The state places blame on Eckerd, while Eckerd blames lack of funding and resources.