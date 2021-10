Agentes de Hernando buscan a adolescente vista por última vez con su madre que tiene órdenes de arresto por delitos graves

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) - The search for Brian Laundrie is nearing the one-month mark. Law enforcement from across the region continues assisting the FBI in their ongoing search at the Carlton Reserve. K-9 units from Pasco and Brevard County Sheriff's Offices were seen entering the reserve Thursday morning.

At this point, no suspects have been named in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito. The FBI is only calling Laundrie a person of interest in the case.