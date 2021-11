Actualizaciones en vivo: 5 adolescentes llevados al hospital después de un tiroteo cerca de la escuela secundaria Aurora Central

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida's gas prices, while still high, are showing signs of leveling out and decreasing as the holidays approach. In October, the state's gasoline costs were their highest in almost seven years, according to a daily price check published by AAA.

Now, after having risen a few cents more per gallon, prices are starting to decrease, though only slightly so far. Still, with the economy in flux, gas prices could still rise and fall multiple times before inflation and higher prices stabilize.