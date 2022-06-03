TAMPA (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to announce the launch of Todo Tampa Bay, a Spanish language lifestyle show that showcases everything that makes Tampa Bay a great place to live. Todo Tampa Bay will begin July 11, weeknights at 9:30 p.m. on WTTA Great38 – immediately following Noticias Tampa Hoy.

Todo Tampa Bay is the first and only Spanish language lifestyle show produced right here in Tampa Bay for Tampa Bay. Todo Tampa Bay highlights businesses, food, health, beauty, education, events, entertainment, family, traditions, and everything that represents our diverse Hispanic community. Todo Tampa Bay follows the highly successful Noticias Tampa Hoy and will round out the 9pm hour of Spanish language programming on WTTA Great 38.

“We are very excited to launch Todo Tampa Bay,” said Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA & WTTA TV. “Given my Latino background it is a passion for me to serve the Hispanic community; a community that is tremendously underserved. This lifestyle show is another example of our commitment to the Hispanic community throughout the greater Tampa region.”

The host of Todo Tampa Bay is Cristy Balderrama. Cristy is well-known in Tampa Bay and has a huge following due to her close ties to Latino culture. Cristy was born and raised in Mexico and is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso. She moved to Tampa in 2008 and has spent 11 years as morning show host and public affairs coordinator for WYUU Maxima 92.5

“I feel very grateful to be part of this new adventure as a host of the first lifestyle show made in Tampa for the Hispanic community in our beautiful Tampa Bay area. To be able to continue promoting and celebrating our Latino culture now on TV is a great honor that I humbly take. I am excited to be part of a such challenging and important project.”

Cristy is married and is a proud baseball/softball mom to her two kids. When she is not doing Radio or now TV, Cristy enjoys running, exercising and outdoor activities with her family.

Todo Tampa Bay will be produced by seasoned producer and announcer, Carlos Bohorquez and Executive Produced by Deanna Moore from WFLA’s additional lifestyle programs, Daytime and Bloom.

Watch Todo Tampa Bay with Cristy Balderrama, weeknights at 9:30 p.m., starting July 11 – only on Great38.