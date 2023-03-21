Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival VIP Experience

Package includes:

6 Tickets to Friday. April 14th Chef Showdown happening 7PM-11PM at Curtis Hixon Park

A fan favorite in South Beach, the Chef Showdown will celebrate Tampa Bay’s top chefs with an evening of competitive culinary chef battles, where 14 chefs will battle head-to-head in seven unique showdowns and guests judge their culinary prowess. Throughout the night, guests will visit their sampling pavilions, sip, sample, and vote their favorite chef in each battle before the chefs take the main stage, presented by GOYA Foods and Mountain Valley Water, for high energy and over the top entertaining live demos. Battles include Truffle, Pasta, Burger, Seafood, Sushi, Taco, and Fried Chicken. Special VIP guest judges will be on hand to assist on the main stage and award the best chef in each battle. Live music, interactive mixology experiences, and ultimate fun, this is a VIP night where YOU, the guests, ARE THE JUDGE at Curtis Hixon Park! Tickets are $150 and the event is 21+.



6 Tickets to Saturday, April 15th Grand Tasting Day happening 1PM-5PM at Curtis Hixon Park

The Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival culminates with an exclusive Grand Tasting Day, as thousands of event goers will join for an afternoon of mouth watering food, drinks and live entertainment. Taking over the full festival grounds at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, guests will come together to enjoy flavor-packed dishes from over 30 of the Tampa Bay area’s leading restaurants paired with an endless array of interactive experiences and international wine and spirits brands showcasing delicious libations as you dance the day away with live music, educate yourself in the culinary showcase kitchen, and celebrate the Tampa Bay area’s culinary scene. Tickets are $99.