Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Entertainment
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
7 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
Zillow
Tampa ranked No. 1 city for first-time homebuyers
Latest Videos
Apollo 11: T+50 Years
Man survives after plunging over Niagara Falls
T-Rexes race to the finish line in hilarious video
Man credits Tampa company for losing more than 100 pounds
Gender reveal stunt ends with car engulfed in flames, 47,000-acre fire
Man kicked off Busch Gardens children’s ride claims discrimination
WATCH: Man seen climbing London’s tallest skyscraper without a harness
‘Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream’ makes sweet treat with science
Toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix draws hundreds to Lido Beach
More Video
Trending Stories
Teen stabbed to death for playing rap music
$80 Publix coupon circulating on Facebook is a fake
Photos of baby skimmers eating trash shows litter problem on Tampa Bay beaches
Man survives after plunging over Niagara Falls
Baby Shark Live! is coming to Tampa this fall
Tampa ranked No. 1 city for first-time homebuyers
Woman contracted marine bacteria on Sarasota beach after she cut herself shaving
T-Rexes race to the finish line in hilarious video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
Tampa ranked No. 1 city for first-time homebuyers
Get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on 7/11 and 7/12
Florida ranked in top 10 states to start businesses
More Don't Miss