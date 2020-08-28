Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Fauci warns life may not be ‘normal’ until end of 2021
Pres. Trump bestows Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue
Video
Hearing officer sides with Lennar over houses built too close for comfort
Video
‘Somebody out there knows something’: 20 years since Zachary Bernhardt’s disappearance in Clearwater
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
‘Somebody out there knows something’: 20 years since Zachary Bernhardt’s disappearance in Clearwater
Video
Top Stories
Company sells 40,000 JetBlue cheese trays in order to reduce food waste
Video
Top Stories
‘We hope to lower the numbers, no doubt’: Coronavirus cases at Florida State University top 900
Video
Florida Supreme Court orders governor to pick new justice
Video
Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial; Trump at Pennsylvania crash site
Video
Trump bestows Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Hearing officer sides with Lennar over houses built too close for comfort
Video
Top Stories
Why is Florida DEO asking some unemployment recipients to pay benefits back?
Video
Top Stories
Can getting a rapid coronavirus test clear you for travel?
Video
Veteran fights tolls after crook steals license plate from his business van in Town ‘n’ Country
Video
Floridians receive second wave of federal unemployment aid while some still fighting for first
Video
8’s Army: Donate to Hurricane Laura Relief
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Live Game 3 updates: Lightning look to take a 3-0 series lead without Killorn vs Isles
Top Stories
Bucs WR Mike Evans listed as ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game against Saints
Hundreds of Pasco students quarantined amid COVID-19 concerns, high school football games canceled
Video
Chiefs line up to support social justice causes, Texans stay in locker room
Alex Killorn suspended for Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Company sells 40,000 JetBlue cheese trays in order to reduce food waste
Video
Top Stories
‘If it’s the only planet we have, we’re going to make it last’: Local 11-year-old recycles thrown out books, stuffed animals to reduce waste
Video
Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,583 new cases, 211 deaths
Video
Home Depot expands Black Friday deals to last nearly 2 months amid pandemic
Does my employer have to tell everyone if a coworker has the virus?
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Zachary Bernhardt
‘Somebody out there knows something’: 20 years since Zachary Bernhardt’s disappearance in Clearwater
Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge 2020: Enter, play, win
Ohio city unearths 880-pound mystery during river clean-up
Video
Thousands of pets find forever homes during ‘Clear the Shelters’ in Tampa
Video
Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
Video
Wrongfully-convicted Tampa man finally freed after 37 years behind bars
Video
More Don't Miss
No te lo pierdas
St. Pete Art and Fashion Week spotlights local designers
Video
St. Pete native retires from Navy after 36 years of service
Gators helping gators: University of Florida veterinarians help injured 660-pound alligator
‘2020 mood’: Girl hailed as ‘icon’ for hilarious refusal to dance at first ever recital
Video
Man finally captures perfect Clearwater sunset photo 3 years in the making
More NO TE LO PIERDAS