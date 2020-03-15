Skip to content
wfla now
Storm Team 8 hosting meteorology lessons for students stuck at home during coronavirus pandemic
Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Coronavirus in Florida: Gov. DeSantis explains why he hasn’t issued stay-at-home order
Video
Coronavirus in Florida: Are you an essential employee?
Video
Coronavirus: Florida holding off on stay-at-home order amid growing pressure for lockdown
Video
Hillsborough County officials vote to wait until Thursday to decide on possible curfew, shelter-in-place orders
12-year-old girl with coronavirus, fighting for her life
Video
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home should go on these virtual Disney World rides
Video
Coronavirus: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor anticipates ‘stay-at-home’ order
Video
6 University of Tampa students test positive for coronavirus after spring break
Video
First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey
Video
DeSantis activates Emergency Bridge Loan Program for businesses impacted by coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus concerns: CDC recommends limiting large gatherings to 50 people
Video
Starbucks shifts stores to ‘to-go’ due to coronavirus
Man holds ‘Will work for toilet paper’ sign to spread little humor among coronavirus concerns
