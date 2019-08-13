unemployment

Skip to content
Watch 25 hours of ‘Friends,’ earn $1,000, free Netflix for year
Sarasota police need help identifying alleged jewelry store burglar
Leatherback sea turtle nests unsuccessful in Sarasota County
Sister of man accused of bank robbery and murder speaks to 8 On Your Side
Bolts trade Adam Erne to Red Wings
Indoor and outdoor dog park, bar coming to Tampa this year
Sarasota teen creates ‘Turtle Safe Toy Box’ to save turtles, clean beaches
8 On Your Side getting answers for former VA worker left waiting for retirement checks
BestFit helps students in need dress for success
Pinellas County ready for a new school year
Auburndale day care worker accused of abusing 5 children
8 On Your Side getting answers for former VA worker left waiting for retirement checks
BestFit helps students in need dress for success
Auburndale day care worker accused of abusing 5 children
Parkland commission to learn which Tampa Bay schools do not have armed security guards
Veteran accused of ‘horrific’ acts against children, alleged victim asking why military officials didn’t stop him
Deputies: Woman dead after combining chemicals in Sarasota
Facing possible recession, how might Tampa Bay fare?
Indoor and outdoor dog park, bar coming to Tampa this year
Sarasota teen creates ‘Turtle Safe Toy Box’ to save turtles, clean beaches
8 On Your Side getting answers for former VA worker left waiting for retirement checks
BestFit helps students in need dress for success
Pinellas County ready for a new school year
Auburndale day care worker accused of abusing 5 children
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect with more rain on the way
Englewood mom fears charges will be dropped against former day care worker caught dragging child
Veteran accused of ‘horrific’ acts against children, alleged victim asking why military officials didn’t stop him
Man accused of hitting family of ducks playing in puddle in Largo neighborhood
15 years later: Hurricane Charley’s path of development
‘Just looking’ leads to purchase of new forever house for adopted dog & owner
Sister of accused Valrico murderer believes guilt led him to attempt suicide
Bolts trade Adam Erne to Red Wings
Facing possible recession, how might Tampa Bay fare?
Sarasota teen creates ‘Turtle Safe Toy Box’ to save turtles, clean beaches
Mystery person randomly leaves over 50 old TV sets on front door steps
Florida man arrested for threatening others with nunchucks
Venice man downloaded 21 images of child pornography, deputies say
Deputies: Bradenton man arranged date on Facebook, raped her while she slept
Facing possible recession, how might Tampa Bay fare?
Kodi Lee, 2 other Golden Buzzer recipients perform on first AGT live show of season
Wendy’s is giving away 2 million spicy chicken nuggets
