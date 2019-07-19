Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Entertainment
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Politics
Washington D.C.
Welcome To Florida
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore in Cocoa Beach
Top Stories
Family faces Pasco man accused of raping 6-year-old, wants him castrated
Polk Fire Rescue working to put out 15-acre brushfire
Researchers want to know red tide’s long-term impact on human health
Bucs safety to begin training camp on PUP list
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore in Cocoa Beach
Top Stories
Family faces Pasco man accused of raping 6-year-old, wants him castrated
Top Stories
WWE returning to Tampa with huge ‘reunion show,’ excitement for 2020’s WrestleMania growing
WATCH: See Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer
School officials to assess fire damage at Brandon middle school
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
7 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Trial begins for former FSU student accused of murdering mom, stepfather
Top Stories
Consumer Reports: The truth about sugar vs. artificial sweetners
Top Stories
Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 8 to July 13
Bay Area pizza shop helping community find lost pets
Ragu pasta sauce recalled due to plastic threat
Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 8 to July 13
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
Bucs safety to begin training camp on PUP list
Top Stories
One year left until the next summer Olympics and five Tampa Bay athletes join hundreds of U.S. hopefuls
Top Stories
WWE returning to Tampa with huge ‘reunion show,’ excitement for 2020’s WrestleMania growing
The Latest: Mariano Rivera inducted into Baseball HOF
Ledecky stunned in 400 free at worlds; Sun wins record title
Bucs sign first-round draft pick, Devin White
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for No-Bake Caramel Chocolate Brownies
Top Stories
Clear the Shelters Aug. 17
Anime fans take over Tampa Convention Center for Metrocon
Replay Amusement museum puts gaming history on display for National Video Game Day
Show must go on after storm damages St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
tokyo
One year left until the next summer Olympics and five Tampa Bay athletes join hundreds of U.S. hopefuls
Latest Videos
Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore in Cocoa Beach
Family faces Pasco man accused of raping 6-year-old, wants him castrated
WWE returning to Tampa with huge ‘reunion show,’ excitement for 2020’s WrestleMania growing
WATCH: See Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer
School officials to assess fire damage at Brandon middle school
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line
Hundreds ‘beat the heat’ with the Lightning
Victim identified following fatal I-75 crash in Hillsborough County
2-alarm fire damaged multiple classrooms at McLane Middle School
Appreciation or violation? Large patriotic signs in Plant City cited by code enforcement
More Video
Trending Stories
Woman accused of grabbing passenger’s butt, telling husband to ‘go back to country you came from’ on Anclote River cruise
Tropical disturbance now has 60% chance of developing, NHC says
30-Minute Vegan Dinners
Newborn baby strangled to death at hospital; mom and boyfriend arrested
Deputies seek man accused of taking money from cash register at Bradenton Circle K
WWE returning to Tampa with huge ‘reunion show,’ excitement for 2020’s WrestleMania growing
WATCH: See Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer
Boy, 10, loses hand after he was given lit firework as cruel prank
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
One year left until the next summer Olympics and five Tampa Bay athletes join hundreds of U.S. hopefuls
After federal court rules on who can charge for dietary advice, here’s where you can find a licensed professional
Manatee, Pinellas bars named in top 10 Beach Bars in Florida
More Don't Miss