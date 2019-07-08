Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Entertainment
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
7 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
tampa bay times
Hurricane Prep
Latest Videos
Sailors clean Tampa Bay area waters from plastic in new way
Ex-Seahawks player fights police officer in wild video
Pinellas Park police use dog leash to catch gator trying to cross road
Faced with ‘garbage’ trash collection, Hernando customers angered by proposed rate increase
Rays minor league pitcher ‘flipped’ bus into home with girlfriend
FAA giving money to Tampa, Sarasota airports for improvements
Apollo 11: T+50 Years
Man survives after plunging over Niagara Falls
T-Rexes race to the finish line in hilarious video
Man credits Tampa company for losing more than 100 pounds
More Video
Trending Stories
3 vehicles owned by Elvis Presley going up for auction
Woman dies after metal drinking straw enters eye, pierces brain
White supremacist gang member used postcard to order hit on enemy’s brother from Pasco jail, officials say
Hamburger, hot dog buns sold at Publix, Walmart, Aldi recalled due to potential choking hazard
Officers remove giant bullsnake from resident’s bathtub
Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two strengthening in Gulf of Mexico
Emergency Shoulder Use is Florida’s new mass-evacuation strategy
Mom arrested after children found riding in pool on roof of SUV
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
Tampa ranked No. 1 city for first-time homebuyers
Get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on 7/11 and 7/12
Florida ranked in top 10 states to start businesses
More Don't Miss