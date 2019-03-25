Skip to content
Sports
Rays fail to sell out $5 tickets as attendance continues to drop
Report: Tampa Bay is one of the best cities for hockey fans
Tampa named the worst large city for basketball fans
Saturday at the Masters means a big day for Tiger Woods
Junior Patrons explore the course at the Masters
Savannah youth golfer prepares for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals
Proud pop: Dick Bennett beams as son leads Virginia to title
5 things to know for the NCAA championship game
Auburn tops Kentucky 77-71 in OT for first Final Four trip
Zion, Duke avoid upset, edge Virginia Tech 75-73 in NCAAs
Hot-shooting Auburn upsets No. 1 North Carolina 97-80
Freshmen lead Michigan State past LSU and into Elite Eight
D up: Texas Tech clamps down in 63-44 win over Michigan
Hachimura leads top-seeded Gonzaga to West regional final
Oregon beats UC Irvine 73-54 to advance to Sweet 16
ATM robber shot by victim’s boyfriend
Florida’s new texting and driving law starts July 1
Mote Marine Lab looking to break records for sea turtle nests this season
Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more
8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters
Pedestrian killed in St. Pete hit-and-run identified
Google Maps takes nearly 100 drivers to muddy field, stranding them
Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease
Police: Woman in Nashville for bachelorette party ‘went psycho,’ destroyed Airbnb
Country singer Granger Smith’s youngest son dies
Local non-profit throws birthday party for underprivileged kids
Tampa Electric customers break energy-use record
ATM robber shot by victim’s boyfriend
Crash involving two deputies shuts down part of US Highway 301
State rep says woman ‘treated like criminal’ after taking husband’s guns
Woman dies after home invasion shooting in Dundee
Utah man arrested in death of missing student
Check out new Florida laws going into effect July 1
Local non-profit throws birthday party for underprivileged kids
Check out new Florida laws going into effect July 1
Team UK discusses impact of Warrior Games in Tampa
