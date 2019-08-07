Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
8 On Your Side Investigates gets results for seniors who feel trapped after elevator outage
Top Stories
Go-kart driver dies after crash in illegal drag race at Showtime Speedway
Alligator will be euthanized after killing dog in Auburndale
Lucky Charms introduces marshmallow-only bags
Hillsborough superintendent to give Back To School address Friday
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Hillsborough superintendent to give Back To School address Friday
Top Stories
No time to spare! Celebrate National Bowling Day
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Oppressive humidity to end the work week
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Oppressive humidity to end the work week
How cute: Baby mocks dad as he sticks tongue out
‘Do what you were born to do’: Polk County 7-year-old on way to becoming bull riding superstar
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
8 On Your Side Investigates gets results for seniors who feel trapped after elevator outage
Top Stories
Hillsborough superintendent to give Back To School address Friday
Top Stories
No time to spare! Celebrate National Bowling Day
Judge to rule on bond for Valrico carjacking and murder suspect
Customers ask “where is law enforcement?” as contractor takes them for thousands
Squatters evicted from Clearwater man’s backyard less than 24 hours after 8OYS got involved
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
Lightning single-game tickets are on sale now
Top Stories
Bucs begin the preseason against the Steelers
Top Stories
Rosie Ruiz, Boston Marathon course-cutter, dies in Florida
‘Do what you were born to do’: Polk County 7-year-old on way to becoming bull riding superstar
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
Buccaneers host NFL boot camp
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Where to go to protect yourself against the Hepatitis A outbreak
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Blueberry Streusel-Topped Muffins
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Espresso Milkshake Semifreddo with Chocolate Shavings
OneBlood experiencing critical blood shortage; here’s where you can donate
Sarasota YMCA to close 2 remaining fitness branches
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
speedway
Go-kart driver dies after crash in illegal drag race at Showtime Speedway
Latest Videos
Hillsborough superintendent to give Back To School address Friday
No time to spare! Celebrate National Bowling Day
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Oppressive humidity to end the work week
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Oppressive humidity to end the work week
How cute: Baby mocks dad as he sticks tongue out
‘Do what you were born to do’: Polk County 7-year-old on way to becoming bull riding superstar
‘Do the time’: Gov. weighs in on accused Valrico killer’s release from prison
Security upgraded at Hillsborough County Public Schools
“He’s coming back to taunt us”: Monroe woman arrested after shooting at ‘drone’ that turned out to be an airplane
North Port school bus stop moved after parents complain about sex offender
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
MAP: Where skimmers have been found in Tampa Bay
Alligator attacks on the rise
Keeping kids safe: How to find sex offenders in your neighborhood
More Don't Miss